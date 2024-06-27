Sell-offs and tax cuts stripped the UK of vital assets. A national wealth fund could turn the tide
By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
Stewart Lansley, Visiting Fellow, School of Policy Studies, University of Bristol
Decades of privatisation have left the UK asset-poor – but a national wealth fund as proposed by Labour could help to future-proof the country’s finances.
- Thursday, June 27, 2024