Grattan on Friday: the Assange light and sound show overshadows government problems

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Assange’s freedom is one of unflagging pressure brought by the Australian government. But that pressure wasn’t necessarily just on the US. It was likely also placed on Assange and his legal teams..The Conversation


