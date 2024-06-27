Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

West Africa: You take your life in your hands by joining a protest

By Amnesty International
From Mali to Guinea to Senegal, demonstrations are all too often brutally, and even lethally, put down. And yet Amnesty International emphasizes that violence by the forces of law and order is not an illustration of a state’s power but rather its weakness. The post West Africa: You take your life in your hands by joining a protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
