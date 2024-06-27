Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can I take antihistamines everyday? More than the recommended dose? What if I’m pregnant? Here’s what the research says

By Janet Davies, Respiratory Allergy Stream Co-chair, National Allergy Centre of Excellence; Professor and Head, Allergy Research Group, Queensland University of Technology
Connie Katelaris, Professor of Immunology and Allergy, Western Sydney University
Joy Lee, Respiratory Allergy Stream member, National Allergy Centre of Excellence; Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Allergies happen when your immune system overreacts to a normally harmless substance like dust or pollen. Hay fever, hives and anaphylaxis are all types of allergic reactions.

Many of those affected reach quickly for antihistamines to treat mild to moderate allergies (though adrenaline, not antihistamines, should always be used to treat anaphylaxis).

If you’re using oral antihistamines very often, you might have wondered if it’s OK to keep relying on antihistamines to control symptoms of allergies. The good news is there’s no research evidence to suggest regular, long-term…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: Unlawful Deportations of Syrians
~ US: An Outlier in Denying Voting Rights for Criminal Convictions
~ Conflict in Northern Mozambique Puts Education at Risk
~ Latest polling shows UK Labour likely to win landslide at next week’s election, while Biden gains on Trump across the pond
~ What’s really inside vapes? We pulled them apart to find out
~ Thailand: Rights Activist Shot Dead in Deep South
~ Is drone delivery a modern miracle or a band-aid fix for poor urban planning? I went to Australia’s ‘drone zones’ to find out
~ Achieving net zero with renewables or nuclear means rebuilding the hollowed-out public service after decades of cuts
~ A funding boost for NZ’s drug-buying agency Pharmac to pay for cancer drugs is welcome – but it won’t solve underlying issues
~ Science is just starting to understand the benefits of athletes putting their brains in ‘auto pilot’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter