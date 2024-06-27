Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Rights Activist Shot Dead in Deep South

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Roning Dolah, anti-torture activist, was shot dead on June 25, 2024 in Thailand's Pattani province.  © 2023 Duay Jai Foundation (Bangkok) – Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a prominent human rights defender in Pattani province in southern Thailand on June 25, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Thai authorities should urgently conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the killing of Roning Dolah, 45, and bring those responsible to justice.On June 25 at about 8:45 p.m., two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at Roning with assault rifles in…


© Human Rights Watch
