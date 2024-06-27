Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: An Outlier in Denying Voting Rights for Criminal Convictions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Spellman Bernard Smith, Jr., 78, center, stands in line with other voters at Rosemont Middle School in Norfolk, Virginia, on Election Day, November 8, 2016, to cast his vote. Smith, who has a felony conviction, recently had his voting rights restored and was able to cast a vote for president for the first time.  © 2016 Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP (Washington, DC, June 27, 2024) – The United States is out of step with the rest of the world in disenfranchising large numbers of citizens based on criminal convictions, the Sentencing Project,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
