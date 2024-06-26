Tolerance.ca
A funding boost for NZ’s drug-buying agency Pharmac to pay for cancer drugs is welcome – but it won’t solve underlying issues

By Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Cancer patients will benefit from the investment but so will people with other health conditions because the funding also covers medicines that Pharmac ranked as more important.The Conversation


