Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our ‘frog saunas’ could help save endangered species from the devastating chytrid fungus

By Anthony Waddle, Schmidt Science Fellow in Conservation Biology, Macquarie University
Our purpose-built “frog saunas” allow amphibians to warm up in winter and bake off chytrid infections. You can even DIY and build a frog sauna for your own backyard with our step-by-step guide.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians will soon only be able to buy vapes from pharmacies. Should New Zealand follow suit?
~ A woman who blindly conformed or feisty creator of her own story? What we know about the real Lady Jane Grey
~ Why won’t my kids listen to me? A psychologist explains
~ Åsne Seierstad’s The Afghans is a gripping depiction of life under Taliban rule
~ Planning a country escape these school holidays? 4 ways to avoid clogging up the emergency department
~ Negotiating a new salary or a pay rise? Here’s what you need to know to succeed
~ Devastating coral bleaching will be more common, start earlier and last longer unless we cut emissions
~ Electric vehicle tariffs: What’s next for the future of EVs in Canada?
~ The St. Anne’s Church fire in Toronto serves as a cautionary tale to preserve our cultural heritage
~ Just Stop Oil drew needed attention to climate-threatened Stonehenge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter