Human Rights Observatory

Negotiating a new salary or a pay rise? Here’s what you need to know to succeed

By Ray Fells, Professor of Negotiation, The University of Western Australia
Almost half of all Australian workers are currently watching for or actively seeking a new job, according to a recent Gallup report.

High stress levels, murky work-life boundaries and the fact that pay packets don’t go as far as they used to can all become compelling reasons to look elsewhere. Many may be tempted by the promise of a higher salary.

Of course the grass isn’t always greener, and there may be ways to make your current job more fulfilling. This could include…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
