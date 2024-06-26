Devastating coral bleaching will be more common, start earlier and last longer unless we cut emissions
By Camille Mellin, Senior Lecturer and ARC Future Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, University of Adelaide
Damien Fordham, Associate Professor of Global Change Ecology, University of Adelaide
Increasing coral bleaching will be worst for the most biodiverse reefs along the equator, impacting the livelihoods and nutrition of the people who depend on them.
- Wednesday, June 26, 2024