Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just Stop Oil drew needed attention to climate-threatened Stonehenge

By Will de Freitas, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Two Just Stop Oil activists recently sprayed powder paint on parts of Stonehenge, the 5,000 year old monuments in southern England. The paints will wash away with the rain, the campaigners claimed. But at least one archaeologist thinks the stones will have a harder time surviving the longer droughts and more intense rains of the near future.

The action predictably prompted outraged responses from the likes of UK prime minister Rishi Sunak (a “disgraceful act of vandalism”) and the man likely to replace him, Keir Starmer (“Just Stop Oil are pathetic”). In the days that followed, it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians will soon only be able to buy vapes from pharmacies. Should New Zealand follow suit?
~ A woman who blindly conformed or feisty creator of her own story? What we know about the real Lady Jane Grey
~ Why won’t my kids listen to me? A psychologist explains
~ Our ‘frog saunas’ could help save endangered species from the devastating chytrid fungus
~ Åsne Seierstad’s The Afghans is a gripping depiction of life under Taliban rule
~ Planning a country escape these school holidays? 4 ways to avoid clogging up the emergency department
~ Negotiating a new salary or a pay rise? Here’s what you need to know to succeed
~ Devastating coral bleaching will be more common, start earlier and last longer unless we cut emissions
~ Electric vehicle tariffs: What’s next for the future of EVs in Canada?
~ The St. Anne’s Church fire in Toronto serves as a cautionary tale to preserve our cultural heritage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter