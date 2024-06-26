Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak’s last election debate: their final pitch assessed by experts

By Laura Hood, Senior Politics Editor, Assistant Editor, The Conversation (UK edition)
Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
The BBC has hosted the final head-to-head debate between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Keir Starmer with eight days to go until election day. Here, academic experts help us decipher the two men’s claims about each other, defences of their own records – and the disputes that at times spilled over into angry exchanges between the two men.

‘Dismayed’ by the gambling scandal


The first question of the night came from audience member Sue, who wanted to talk about the gambling scandal that has seen both Sunak and Starmer suspend candidates.

Sunak withdrew…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
