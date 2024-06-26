Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran Court Hands Down New Sentence Against Nobel Laureate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights defender Narges Mohammadi, Tehran, Iran, April 2, 2021. © 2021 Reihane Taravati/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images Last week, an Iranian court imposed a new bogus sentence on imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner and human rights defender Narges Mohammadi. She received another year in Iran’s Evin prison on charges of “propaganda against the state.”In January 2022, the same court, Branch 29 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court, sentenced her to two years prison and 74 lashes.In imposing the additional sentence, the court cited…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australians will soon only be able to buy vapes from pharmacies. Should New Zealand follow suit?
~ A woman who blindly conformed or feisty creator of her own story? What we know about the real Lady Jane Grey
~ Why won’t my kids listen to me? A psychologist explains
~ Our ‘frog saunas’ could help save endangered species from the devastating chytrid fungus
~ Åsne Seierstad’s The Afghans is a gripping depiction of life under Taliban rule
~ Planning a country escape these school holidays? 4 ways to avoid clogging up the emergency department
~ Negotiating a new salary or a pay rise? Here’s what you need to know to succeed
~ Devastating coral bleaching will be more common, start earlier and last longer unless we cut emissions
~ Electric vehicle tariffs: What’s next for the future of EVs in Canada?
~ The St. Anne’s Church fire in Toronto serves as a cautionary tale to preserve our cultural heritage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter