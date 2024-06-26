Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saulos Chilima: personal tribute to a Malawian leader who stood against hunger and poverty but courted controversy

By Bob Baulch, Professor of Economics, RMIT University Vietnam
Saulos Klaus Chilima, the former vice-president of Malawi who died recently in a plane crash, brought to Malawian politics several qualities that made him stand out. But he was also a controversial character.

He had a business background and an unusual combination of social science and economics qualifications. Above all, he struck me as someone who was deeply committed to reducing hunger and poverty in Malawi.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
