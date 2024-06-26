Tolerance.ca
Nigeria’s cholera outbreaks: why they happen and are so hard to control

By Stella Ifeanyi Smith, Professor of Microbiology, Mountain Top University
On 9 June 2024 the Lagos State government declared a cholera outbreak. Three days later, it announced that 324 suspected cases had been reported in the state, including 15 people who died and 40 who were discharged after treatment. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of 11 June, 1,141 suspected cholera cases had been recorded across…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
