Election 2024: which party’s proposal to shorten NHS waiting times looks most credible?

By Paresh Wankhade, Professor of Leadership and Management, Edge Hill University
The waiting list for NHS hospital treatment rose to a record of nearly 7.8 million in September 2023. And the 18-week treatment target, enshrined in the NHS constitution, has not been met since 2016.

About 3.2 million people in England are now waiting more than 18 weeks for NHS treatment. So what are the four parties promising?

Labour promises to hit the 18-week NHS waiting target within…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
