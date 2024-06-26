Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Great Transformation by Karl Polanyi is a classic critique of capitalism – but it wasn’t an overnight success

By Gareth Dale, Reader in Political Economy, Brunel University London
Hungarian social theorist Karl Polanyi is best known for his exploration of the collapse of liberal institutions that occurred between 1914 and 1945. His book, The Great Transformation, traces the catastrophes of those decades to the globalisation of market liberalism.

In his view, the attempt by liberal social engineers to establish a “self-regulated” market system was bound to tear the social fabric,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saulos Chilima: personal tribute to a Malawian leader who stood against hunger and poverty but courted controversy
~ Nigeria’s cholera outbreaks: why they happen and are so hard to control
~ Election 2024: which party’s proposal to shorten NHS waiting times looks most credible?
~ Echoism: the flip side of narcissism explained
~ Nato’s Washington summit will need to tackle Russian sabotage and myriad security threats
~ Why go to Glastonbury? Research suggests it could change your life
~ Donald Sutherland’s off-beat, counter-cultural roles reflected his leftwing politics
~ Fancy Dance film review: heartbreaking but beautiful tale draws attention to the struggles of reservation life
~ Only Iran can benefit from the coming war between Israel and Hezbollah
~ Why is Nigel Farage taking on the Daily Mail?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter