Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why go to Glastonbury? Research suggests it could change your life

By Annayah Prosser, Assistant Professor in Marketing, Business and Society, University of Bath
Most of the 210,000 people who go to Glastonbury festival probably think of it as a glorious event filled with music, dancing and camaraderie. Those who avoid it may fail to see the appeal of a weekend of dirt, noise, crowds and toilets that don’t bear thinking about.

So who is right? Demand for tickets suggests that the gathering in Somerset has huge appeal (they sold out in under an hour for 2024, priced at £355 for the full weekend). But others, watching from the comfort of their sofas, might find…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saulos Chilima: personal tribute to a Malawian leader who stood against hunger and poverty but courted controversy
~ Nigeria’s cholera outbreaks: why they happen and are so hard to control
~ Election 2024: which party’s proposal to shorten NHS waiting times looks most credible?
~ The Great Transformation by Karl Polanyi is a classic critique of capitalism – but it wasn’t an overnight success
~ Echoism: the flip side of narcissism explained
~ Nato’s Washington summit will need to tackle Russian sabotage and myriad security threats
~ Donald Sutherland’s off-beat, counter-cultural roles reflected his leftwing politics
~ Fancy Dance film review: heartbreaking but beautiful tale draws attention to the struggles of reservation life
~ Only Iran can benefit from the coming war between Israel and Hezbollah
~ Why is Nigel Farage taking on the Daily Mail?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter