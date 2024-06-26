Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only Iran can benefit from the coming war between Israel and Hezbollah

By Michael Ben-Gad, Professor of Economics, City, University of London
Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says that the most intense phase of Israel’s assault on Gaza is ending. Units of the Israel Defense Forces are being moved to the Lebanese border where there are signs that fighting with Hezbollah is intensifying.

Since the war began after the October 7 Hamas attack, citizens living in northern Israel have been subjected to almost continuous rocket fire from Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. More than…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saulos Chilima: personal tribute to a Malawian leader who stood against hunger and poverty but courted controversy
~ Nigeria’s cholera outbreaks: why they happen and are so hard to control
~ Election 2024: which party’s proposal to shorten NHS waiting times looks most credible?
~ The Great Transformation by Karl Polanyi is a classic critique of capitalism – but it wasn’t an overnight success
~ Echoism: the flip side of narcissism explained
~ Nato’s Washington summit will need to tackle Russian sabotage and myriad security threats
~ Why go to Glastonbury? Research suggests it could change your life
~ Donald Sutherland’s off-beat, counter-cultural roles reflected his leftwing politics
~ Fancy Dance film review: heartbreaking but beautiful tale draws attention to the struggles of reservation life
~ Why is Nigel Farage taking on the Daily Mail?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter