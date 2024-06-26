Tolerance.ca
Why is Nigel Farage taking on the Daily Mail?

By John Jewell, Director of Undergraduate Studies, School of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies, Cardiff University
While we might expect a Labour leader to feud with the rightwing Daily Mail during an election campaign, it is a somewhat surprising turn of events for Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK.

Farage’s return to frontline politics has been far from quiet, reaching new decibels with his comments to the BBC suggesting that the west provoked Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The comments themselves provoked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
