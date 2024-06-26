Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Votes at 16 and decent citizenship education could create a politically aware generation

By Ben Kisby, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Lincoln
Lee Jerome, Professor of Citizenship & Children's Rights Education, Middlesex University
Keir Starmer has pledged that a Labour government would introduce voting for 16- and 17-year-olds in Westminster elections.

Rishi Sunak has claimed that votes at 16 is simply a tactic to shore up future support for Labour, given that younger people…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Saulos Chilima: personal tribute to a Malawian leader who stood against hunger and poverty but courted controversy
~ Nigeria’s cholera outbreaks: why they happen and are so hard to control
~ Election 2024: which party’s proposal to shorten NHS waiting times looks most credible?
~ The Great Transformation by Karl Polanyi is a classic critique of capitalism – but it wasn’t an overnight success
~ Echoism: the flip side of narcissism explained
~ Nato’s Washington summit will need to tackle Russian sabotage and myriad security threats
~ Why go to Glastonbury? Research suggests it could change your life
~ Donald Sutherland’s off-beat, counter-cultural roles reflected his leftwing politics
~ Fancy Dance film review: heartbreaking but beautiful tale draws attention to the struggles of reservation life
~ Only Iran can benefit from the coming war between Israel and Hezbollah
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter