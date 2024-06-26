Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK/USA: Fight for media freedom continues as Assange reaches plea deal with US authorities

By Amnesty International
Julian Assange’s release from a UK prison and return to Australia is welcomed news, following a plea deal with the US authorities. The US’ relentless prosecution of Assange has done untold damage to media freedom, highlighting the need to continue fighting for freedom of expression everywhere, Amnesty International said today. “After years of Julian Assange’s […] The post UK/USA: Fight for media freedom continues as Assange reaches plea deal with US authorities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
