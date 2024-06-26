Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan’s cricket miracle – from refugee camps to world cup semi-final, but marred by gender apartheid

By Richard Thomas, Professor of Journalism, Swansea University
Claims that the USA’s victory against Pakistan in the T20 men’s cricket world cup was the most unexpected sporting moment of 2024 might now be considered premature, now that Afghanistan has won through to the semi-final, leaving teams such as Australia in their wake.

When the tournament began on June 1, most observers would have considered a semi-final line-up not featuring Australia as highly unlikely. That the 2021 champions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
