Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After 14 years in opposition, Labour’s cabinet will be inexperienced – is that a problem?

By Tony McNulty, Lecturer/Teaching Fellow, British Politics and Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
It’s 100 years since the Labour party took office for the first time, back then with a minority government. Now, in 2024, it looks set to win an election with what will possibly the largest majority in history.

Labour has been out of power for 14 years, so the majority of its shadow cabinet has never held a ministerial post. Is this lack of experience a problem?

Labour had a total of 202 MPs…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
