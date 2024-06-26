Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to decide how to vote – a psychologist’s advice

By Smadar Cohen-Chen, Senior Lecturer in Social and Organisational Psychology, University of Sussex
One of the things I often hear as an emotions researcher is that emotions should not “cloud” people’s decisions, that they get in the way, or that they are irrational.

But emotions are a critical part of the human experience, and indeed in making decisions. They help people to process information, form goals and guide behaviour. So if you’re struggling to decide how to vote in the UK general election don’t ignore or discount your emotions. In fact, it’s important to be aware of how politicians may try to tap into voters’ emotional state.

EmotionsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's northern hairy-nosed wombat is back from brink of extinction
~ Central African Republic: Renewed relations with France despite Russian military presence
~ China’s legal warfare on Taiwan separatists: The death penalty and absentia trials
~ Guinea's toxic media landscape threatens press freedom
~ Shell didn’t consult communities properly about mining the Wild Coast – but how much legal protection do South Africans have?
~ Afghanistan’s cricket miracle – from refugee camps to world cup semi-final, but marred by gender apartheid
~ After 14 years in opposition, Labour’s cabinet will be inexperienced – is that a problem?
~ The best way to cool down quickly and safely in a heatwave
~ Brat by Charli XCX is a work of contemporary imagist poetry – and a reclamation of ‘bratty’ women’s art
~ Journalism’s trust problem is about money, not politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter