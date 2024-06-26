Tolerance.ca
The best way to cool down quickly and safely in a heatwave

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
As the heatwave begins to grip the UK and the heat health alert is in effect, people are looking for ways to keep cool and reduce the risk of heat stroke – the most severe form of hyperthermia, with a body temperature above 40°C.

Older adults, those with underlying health conditions and the very young are at greatest risk. Some of this arises because the young and elderly have less efficient body systems to dissipate heat away from the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
