Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Service dogs can reduce the severity of PTSD for veterans – new research

By Sarah Leighton, PhD Candidate in Social Psychology, University of Arizona
Kerri Rodriguez, Assistant Professor of Veterinary Medicine, University of Arizona
These dogs are trained to try to interrupt panic attacks and provide deep calming pressure to the people they’re matched with.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's northern hairy-nosed wombat is back from brink of extinction
~ Central African Republic: Renewed relations with France despite Russian military presence
~ China’s legal warfare on Taiwan separatists: The death penalty and absentia trials
~ Guinea's toxic media landscape threatens press freedom
~ Shell didn’t consult communities properly about mining the Wild Coast – but how much legal protection do South Africans have?
~ Afghanistan’s cricket miracle – from refugee camps to world cup semi-final, but marred by gender apartheid
~ After 14 years in opposition, Labour’s cabinet will be inexperienced – is that a problem?
~ How to decide how to vote – a psychologist’s advice
~ The best way to cool down quickly and safely in a heatwave
~ Brat by Charli XCX is a work of contemporary imagist poetry – and a reclamation of ‘bratty’ women’s art
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter