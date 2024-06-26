Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The horrifying human cost of big sporting events

By Ofer Idels, Postdoctoral fellow, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
With the Copa América, the UEFA European Championship and the Olympic Games all taking place over a few months, summer 2024 is shaping up to be a celebration of sport.

However, many modern sporting events have been held in countries with appalling human rights records, with little pushback from fans, broadcasters or governments. In a world where celebrities are held to high moral standards – and face consequences for falling short – this inconsistency is striking.

My historical research focuses…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
