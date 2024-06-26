Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital multi-tasking is ruining our work, school grades and sleep – here are 7 ways we can reclaim our attention spans

By Teresa Rossignoli Palomeque, Personal docente investigador. Líder del proyecto STap2Go: plataforma de cribado e intervención de atención y funciones ejecutivas, Universidad Nebrija
With the summer holidays now upon us, many people will be looking forward to kicking back with a good novel, or having the time to read longer articles. However, technology is making it harder and harder for us to concentrate on long texts, and many of us give up after a few minutes. Instead, we find ourselves jumping from task to task, or from window to window on the computer, and struggle to find the peace of mind to concentrate on anything for more than a few minutes.

Whether working or relaxing, we are immersed in nearly constant screen time, be it on TVs, computers, mobiles or…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's northern hairy-nosed wombat is back from brink of extinction
~ Central African Republic: Renewed relations with France despite Russian military presence
~ China’s legal warfare on Taiwan separatists: The death penalty and absentia trials
~ Guinea's toxic media landscape threatens press freedom
~ Shell didn’t consult communities properly about mining the Wild Coast – but how much legal protection do South Africans have?
~ Afghanistan’s cricket miracle – from refugee camps to world cup semi-final, but marred by gender apartheid
~ After 14 years in opposition, Labour’s cabinet will be inexperienced – is that a problem?
~ How to decide how to vote – a psychologist’s advice
~ The best way to cool down quickly and safely in a heatwave
~ Brat by Charli XCX is a work of contemporary imagist poetry – and a reclamation of ‘bratty’ women’s art
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter