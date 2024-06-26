Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Border Deterrence Leads to Deaths, Disappearances

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photographs of people who disappeared while attempting to migrate to the United States are laid out across the street from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, October 19, 2021. © 2021 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images (Mexico City) – Border deterrence policies are driving increased deaths and disappearances of people migrating to the United States, said Human Rights Watch and the Colibrí Center for Human Rights in a web feature published today. The web feature, “‘Nothing but Bones:’ 30 Years of Deadly Deterrence at the US-Mexico Border,” features the stories of nine…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's northern hairy-nosed wombat is back from brink of extinction
~ Central African Republic: Renewed relations with France despite Russian military presence
~ China’s legal warfare on Taiwan separatists: The death penalty and absentia trials
~ Guinea's toxic media landscape threatens press freedom
~ Shell didn’t consult communities properly about mining the Wild Coast – but how much legal protection do South Africans have?
~ Afghanistan’s cricket miracle – from refugee camps to world cup semi-final, but marred by gender apartheid
~ After 14 years in opposition, Labour’s cabinet will be inexperienced – is that a problem?
~ How to decide how to vote – a psychologist’s advice
~ The best way to cool down quickly and safely in a heatwave
~ Brat by Charli XCX is a work of contemporary imagist poetry – and a reclamation of ‘bratty’ women’s art
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter