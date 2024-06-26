Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to improve the global voluntary carbon credit markets

By Mark Maslin, Professor of Natural Sciences, UCL
The severity of climate change means we all need to reduce our carbon footprint to zero as quick as possible, including companies. The voluntary carbon markets were set up to allow companies to buy and sell carbon credits to offset their emissions.

A carbon credit is a promise to the purchaser that their greenhouse gas emissions will be offset in the future by the same amount. This could be by avoiding emissions elsewhere or extracting the same amount from the atmosphere.

The voluntary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
