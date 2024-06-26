Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s coalition government – making the case for hope

By Brian Levy, Professor of the Practice of International Development, Johns Hopkins University
In the wake of South Africa’s electoral surprises and their aftermath, a new dawn of hope may just be possible.The Conversation


