Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyan police and protests: researchers on a violent, corrupt security force that’s beyond reform

By Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Kenya’s police are being criticised for their violent response to protests over the past week against government proposals to raise US$2.7 billion in additional taxes.

Hundreds of thousands of people, across 35…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tensions at Colombia’s largest gold mine highlight climate justice quagmire
~ Julian Assange is free, but curly legal questions about his case remain
~ Five ways to improve the global voluntary carbon credit markets
~ South Africa’s coalition government – making the case for hope
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on ‘calling out’ claims about the energy transition’s cost
~ Social media platforms are blocked in Iran. Candidates in this week’s presidential election are embracing them anyway
~ Nuclear energy creates the most dangerous form of radioactive waste. Where does Peter Dutton plan to put it?
~ Feminists can’t agree whether porn is harmful or liberating – and in this vacuum, image-based abuse continues
~ Julian Assange was isolated for more than a decade. Here’s what that does to the body and mind
~ Australia’s inflation rate jumps to 4%, putting an RBA rate rise back on the agenda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter