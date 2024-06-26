Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media platforms are blocked in Iran. Candidates in this week’s presidential election are embracing them anyway

By Amin Naeni, PhD candidate in digital technologies in Iran, Deakin University
The regime’s primary objective in this week’s election is to increase voter turnout. This has led many to use Western social media platforms in an attempt to engage with younger people.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
