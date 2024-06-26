Nuclear energy creates the most dangerous form of radioactive waste. Where does Peter Dutton plan to put it?
By Rosemary Hill, Adjunct Professor, James Cook University
Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Nuclear power stations produce high-level radioactive waste. It is dangerous for hundreds of thousands of years — and so far, the world has failed to deliver a safe, permanent storage method.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 26, 2024