Human Rights Observatory

I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. How do I tell my children?

By Cassy Dittman, Senior Lecturer/Head of Course (Undergraduate Psychology), Research Fellow, Manna Institute, CQUniversity Australia
Govind Krishnamoorthy, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Wellbeing, Post Doctoral Fellow, Manna Institute, University of Southern Queensland
Marg Rogers, Senior Lecturer, Early Childhood Education; Post Doctoral Fellow, Manna Institute, University of New England
With around 1 in 50 people diagnosed with cancer each year, many will face the difficult task of sharing news of their diagnosis with children. Here’s what to consider.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
