Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: ICC Unseals Arrest Warrant for Armed Group Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iyad Ag Ghaly, left, the leader of the Islamist armed group Ansar Dine, with the then-Burkinabe foreign minister, Djibrille Bassole, at the Kidal airport in northern Mali, August 7, 2012. © 2012 ROMARIC OLLO HIEN/AFP/Getty Images (Nairobi) – The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) announcement of an arrest warrant for the leader of an armed group in Mali highlights the need for Malian authorities to seek justice for serious crimes committed by all warring parties, Human Rights Watch said today.On June 21, 2024, a pretrial chamber of the ICC unsealed an arrest…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Julian Assange was isolated for more than a decade. Here’s what that does to the body and mind
~ Australia’s inflation rate jumps to 4%, putting an RBA rate rise back on the agenda
~ Yemen: Houthis Disappear Dozens of UN, Civil Society Staff
~ Bangladesh: End impunity for torture and uphold victims’ right to reparation
~ NZ’s government wants to kick-start a mining boom – but they’re unlikely to hit paydirt
~ I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. How do I tell my children?
~ How fear of missing out can lead to you paying more when buying a home
~ New drone imagery reveals 97% of coral dead at a Lizard Island reef after last summer’s mass bleaching
~ FDA authorized the sale of menthol-flavored e-cigarettes – a health policy expert explains how the benefits may outweigh the risks
~ Why are people on TikTok talking about going for a ‘fart walk’? A gastroenterologist weighs in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter