Bangladesh: End impunity for torture and uphold victims’ right to reparation

By Amnesty International
Authorities in Bangladesh must end impunity for torture and other ill-treatment by police and security forces, hold perpetrators to account and ensure reparations are given to victims, Amnesty International said on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture. Despite ratifying the UN Convention Against Torture (CAT) in 1998 and enacting the Torture and Custodial […] The post Bangladesh: End impunity for torture and uphold victims’ right to reparation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


