Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are family trusts?

By Jamie Thwin, PhD Student (Tax Law), Griffith University
Brett David Freudenberg, Professor of Taxation, Griffith University
Melissa Belle Isle, Lecturer Taxation, Griffith University
The use of family trusts in Australia is more widespread than many realise. How do they work, and why are they controversial?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 1 in 7 babies born in Ireland’s baby homes died. Clair Wills uncovers the hidden history of her cousin, who survived the worst one
~ Australia’s music artists are in dire straits – yet taxpayer-funded Triple J won’t shake its commercial flavour
~ Hearing voices is common and can be distressing. Virtual reality might help us meet and ‘treat’ them
~ Why are private school teachers paid more than their public colleagues?
~ Coal-free in 14 years as renewables rush in: new blueprint shows how to green the grid – without nuclear
~ Julian Assange has been in the headlines for almost two decades. Here’s why he’s such a significant public figure
~ The more medals Canadian athletes win, the fewer Canadians participate in organized sport
~ How ‘One Health’ clinics support unhoused people and their pets
~ How forest fires also have an impact on lakes
~ Rachel Reeves wants to end the UK’s gender pay gap for good – here’s how she could do it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter