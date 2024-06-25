How ‘One Health’ clinics support unhoused people and their pets
By Raymond Ho, PhD Student in Clinical Forensic Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Rackeb Tesfaye, Academic Researcher, Director of Knowledge Mobilization, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Many unhoused people have pets, however, accessing health care for themselves and their pets can be a challenge. ‘One Health’ clinics can provide vital health care to unhoused people and their pets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 25, 2024