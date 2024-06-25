Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Election 2024: these are the races to watch

By Oliver Heath, Professor of Politics, Royal Holloway University of London
Humphrey Southall, Professor of Historical Geography, University of Portsmouth
As the country gears up for the election, all eyes are on the bellwether constituencies that historically reflect the broader national mood.

Where will this election be won and lost? Which constituencies hold the balance of power? And where are the key swing seats?

In this election, answers are harder to come by than usual because new boundaries have been drawn, meaning that 585 out of 650 constituencies have changed shape since the last election. Some have become…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
