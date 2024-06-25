Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maths makes finding bat roosts much easier, our research shows

By Thomas Woolley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Mathematics, Cardiff University
Fiona Mathews, Professor of Environmental Biology, University of Sussex
Finding bats is hard. They are small, fast and they primarily fly at night.

But our new research could improve the way conservationists find bat roosts. We’ve developed a new algorithm that significantly reduces the area that needs to be searched, which could save time and cut labour cost.

Of course, you may wonder why we would want to find bats in the first place. But these flying mammals are natural pest controllers and pollinators, and they help disperse seeds. So they are extremely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
