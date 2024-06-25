Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK/USA: ‘Positive news’ as Julian Assange released from UK prison

By Amnesty International
Reacting to Julian Assange’s release from Belmarsh, a high security prison in the UK, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said: “Amnesty International embraces the positive news that Julian Assange has finally been released from UK state custody after five years of imprisonment, and that this ordeal is coming to an end for him and […] The post UK/USA: ‘Positive news’ as Julian Assange released from UK prison appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: UN expert welcomes Assange release, more ICC warrants issued over Ukraine, Human Rights Council updates
~ Byelection shocker: Is this the end of the road for Justin Trudeau’s political career?
~ Technology makes it possible to diagnose diseases on the spot – but South Africa’s public healthcare system faces several obstacles
~ Lake Victoria: why so many fishers are dying and what can be done about it
~ Terror attacks and kidnappings spread in Nigeria: why Lagos could be a target
~ Shirley Jackson: celebrating 75 years of taut, ambiguous, disturbing stories
~ How ‘critical karaoke’ is helping researchers to explore the music of Taylor Swift
~ A ban on plastic wet wipes may lead to more river pollution, not less
~ Hot weather can be hard on the body – and may even worsen some health conditions
~ Election 2024: these are the races to watch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter