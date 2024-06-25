Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deaths During Annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia Underscore Extreme Heat Dangers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pilgrims use umbrellas to shade themselves from the sun as they arrive at the base of Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of Mercy, during the annual hajj pilgrimage on June 15, 2024. © 2024 Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images Over 1,300 Muslim pilgrims reportedly died during the annual Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, this month in Saudi Arabia, where temperatures have soared beyond 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). Unmitigated exposure to extreme heat can cause a range of known health harms including organ failure and even death. Heat stress…


© Human Rights Watch -
