Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Participating in the UN Disabilities Conference Taught me

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mariana Lozano, Human Rights Watch Marca Bristo Fellow 2023/2024, delivers her speech in a roundtable on promoting the rights of persons with disabilities to decent work and sustainable livelihood on June 13, 2024, as part of the annual UN conference on disability rights (COSP).  © 2024 Luis Rodríguez As a young woman from Colombia with an intellectual disability, I am honored to represent the voice of those often marginalized. As part of the Marca Bristo Fellowship of Human Rights Watch, I had the opportunity to be a panelist during the seventeenth session of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: UN expert welcomes Assange release, more ICC warrants issued over Ukraine, Human Rights Council updates
~ Byelection shocker: Is this the end of the road for Justin Trudeau’s political career?
~ Technology makes it possible to diagnose diseases on the spot – but South Africa’s public healthcare system faces several obstacles
~ Lake Victoria: why so many fishers are dying and what can be done about it
~ Terror attacks and kidnappings spread in Nigeria: why Lagos could be a target
~ Shirley Jackson: celebrating 75 years of taut, ambiguous, disturbing stories
~ How ‘critical karaoke’ is helping researchers to explore the music of Taylor Swift
~ A ban on plastic wet wipes may lead to more river pollution, not less
~ Hot weather can be hard on the body – and may even worsen some health conditions
~ Election 2024: these are the races to watch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter