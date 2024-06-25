Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine Court Clears Leading ‘Drug War’ Critic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former senator and human rights lawyer Leila de Lima (center right) acknowledges supporters after a court acquitted her of the last criminal charges against her, outside the court in Muntinlupa, Manila, Philippines, June 24, 2024.  © 2024 Jam Sta Rosa/AFP via Getty Images A Philippine court has dismissed the last pending criminal case against former senator Leila de Lima, ending a seven-year legal battle brought by then-President Rodrigo Duterte against one of the country’s preeminent human rights defenders.The case, for alleged drug dealing, was…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
