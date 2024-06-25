Espionage trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich signals a dangerous new era for journalism in Russia
By James Rodgers, Reader in International Journalism, City, University of London
Dina Fainberg, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, City, University of London
The arrest and trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich on spying charges would have prompted a range of emotions in any outsider who has been a reporter or researcher in Russia. At first, there’s the sense that you yourself may have escaped after running a similar risk of working in such a potentially dangerous environment. Then comes a sense of foreboding for Gerskovich’s future.
Gershkovich is the son of Russian Jewish emigres to the US. He had been living and working in Russia for six years when he was arrested…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 25, 2024