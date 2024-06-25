Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How blockchain technology could help to prevent child labour in global supply chains

By Umair Choksy, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Stirling
How would you feel if the phone in your pocket or the chocolate treat you just enjoyed was made using child labour? The idea might appal you, but the truth is that child labour is lurking behind the manufacture of familiar everyday products including electronic devices and food.

It is particularly prevalent in industries such as cobalt mining and cocoa…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mining needs more regulation, according to South Africans – survey
~ US charitable giving dipped to $557B in 2023, but outlook is getting brighter
~ The good news is the Australian economy is about to turn up. Here’s why
~ The lawsuit that could bring reggaetón to its knees
~ Espionage trial of US reporter Evan Gershkovich signals a dangerous new era for journalism in Russia
~ Birds, barley, cheese and wine – it’s not just smoke and dust that can cause lung disease
~ Young people are less likely to vote – here’s how to help get your friends to the ballot box
~ The fascinating sex lives of insects
~ Some people never listen to politicians, no matter what they say – we wanted to find out why
~ PFAS ‘forever’ chemical laws need an overhaul – recent court rulings highlight the loopholes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter