Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Birds, barley, cheese and wine – it’s not just smoke and dust that can cause lung disease

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Our lungs are the interface between blood and air. Their role in oxygenating our bloodstream is their primary function, and they bear the brunt of a lot more than just pressures of oxygen and carbon dioxide. Borne upon the air are numerous chemicals, pollutants and particles that can generate many patterns of lung disease.

Inner-city pollution can lead to inhalation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
