Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people are less likely to vote – here’s how to help get your friends to the ballot box

By Christine Huebner, Lecturer in Quantitative Social Sciences, University of Sheffield
If you’re reading this, you’re probably interested in politics, and likely planning to vote on July 4. But your friends may not be – in 2019, it is estimated that only 47% of 18-24 year-olds voted in the UK general election.

Voter turnout rates have always been lower among young people compared to older people, especially since the late 1990s. And while there has been plenty of reporting about young people’s disillusionmentThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
